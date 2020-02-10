Mitchell 1 Introduces Interactive Wiring Diagrams

The latest release of the ProDemand auto repair information software from Mitchell 1 takes its wiring diagrams to the next level with more exclusive features including interactivity that connects the diagrams directly to component information. This helps increase efficiency as technicians can access component repair information from inside the diagram without having to initiate a secondary search.

While viewing a wiring diagram, technicians can click on any component within the diagram to see a pop-up menu with selections to learn more about specifications, component location, connector views, guided component tests and more. There is no need to exit the wiring diagram to find related information they need to diagnose the issue.

“The interactive wiring diagrams in ProDemand re-invent the way techs use wiring diagrams, putting complete component information just a click away from right inside the diagram, allowing them to quickly access all the component details they need,” said Gary Hixson, marketing manager for ProDemand, Mitchell 1. “Electrical diagnostics can be a real challenge for techs working on today’s advanced vehicles, but these wiring diagrams are going to make their jobs so much easier.”

The interactive wiring diagrams use patent-pending technology to build on the component-level enhancements introduced in 2019, and deliver all the content and features that ProDemand users are familiar with and appreciate.

Additional features of the interactive wiring diagrams include:

Component names in the diagrams are active links that connect directly to complete component information.

The ability to toggle highlighting of associated wires for each component without having to click each wire separately.

A simplified view of complex diagrams with highlighting that extends across all the pages until the wire reaches its termination point.

Zoom and orientation are maintained across multiple pages, streamlining navigation.

When performing a deep dive into a wiring diagram, hidden wires appear faded but do not disappear entirely, providing detail while preserving the big picture view.



ProDemand provides complete OEM repair, estimating and maintenance information with exclusive real-world industry insights in a single lookup. The 1Search Plus search engine returns information in a user-friendly graphical “card” layout aligned with a technician’s workflow. Key features include expert-based Real Fixes, ADAS quick reference, the latest TSBs, common repair procedures, Top 10 Repairs dashboard and integrated estimating with the Mitchell 1 Manager SE shop management system.