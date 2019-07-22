Mitchell 1 Enhances Wiring Diagrams In Latest ProDemand Software Release

Mitchell 1 has announced the latest release of ProDemand repair information software, which includes enhanced wiring diagrams featuring intelligent navigation that takes users directly to the specific component diagram – with the related wires automatically highlighted. Mitchell 1 says this makes it faster and easier than ever for technicians to find the exact wiring diagram they need for an efficient and accurate diagnosis and repair.

The new “smarter wiring diagrams” contain the content that ProDemand users are familiar with and appreciate, but with enhanced navigation that improves the user experience and speeds up the search process, the company says. ProDemand now opens the diagram for the specific component searched without the need to scroll through multiple pages of engine performance diagrams. The diagram not only opens at the component level, but also automatically highlights the traces.

“With the latest software update, we have expanded the functionality of Mitchell 1’s renowned wiring diagrams to help technicians work more efficiently,” said Gary Hixson, marketing manager for ProDemand, Mitchell 1. “These improvements take our wiring diagrams to a whole new level of intelligence and convenience for technicians to streamline the diagnostic process to help them maximize accuracy and productivity.”

Additional features of the enhanced wiring diagrams include:

• The ability to toggle highlighting of associated wires for each component without having to click each wire separately.

• A simplified view of complex diagrams with highlighting that extends across all the pages until the wire reaches its termination point.

• Zoom and orientation are maintained across multiple pages, streamlining navigation.

• When performing a deep dive into a wiring diagram, hidden wires appear faded but do not disappear entirely, providing detail while preserving the big picture view.

ProDemand provides complete OEM repair, estimating and maintenance information with exclusive real-world industry insights in a single lookup. The 1Search Plus search engine returns information in a user-friendly graphical “card” layout aligned with a technician’s workflow. Key features include expert-based Real Fixes, ADAS quick reference, the latest TSBs, common repair procedures, Top 10 Repairs dashboard and integrated estimating with the Mitchell 1 Manager SE shop management system, said the company.