Connect with us

News

Mitchell 1 Customers Named Winners In Six Bay Giveaway Contest

 

on

Mitchell 1 announces two of its customers were lucky winners in the Six Bay Giveaway contest that was recently held to introduce the Snap-on Total Shop Solutions (TSS) family of brands that brings together automotive repair products.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“We congratulate Jay Rosenblatt of Payless Garage in Salem, Oregon, and Ivan Rodriguez of Full Service Master Car Care in Boerne, Texas, on being chosen as winners in the Six Bay Giveaway,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director, Mitchell 1. “Both customers will receive innovative automotive repair equipment to transform their service shops, including a free year of our Mitchell 1 ProDemand auto repair information software.”

During the contest period, which ran from September 1, 2019, through January 24, 2020, qualifying purchases from any of the TSS partners, including Mitchell 1, were automatically entered to win one of three prizes valued up to $59,000 worth of automotive repair equipment and software.

As the grand prize winner, Payless Garage won a Mitchell 1 ProDemand annual subscription, two Challenger Lifts CL10V3 2-Post Lifts, a John Bean12k Alignment Lift and a John Bean V2280 Wheel Aligner.

Advertisement

As the third prize winner, Full Service Master Car Care won a Mitchell 1 ProDemand annual subscription, a Pro-Cut B17 Bench Lathe and a Challenger Lifts CL10V3 2-Post Lift.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

MACS Petitions For Federal Cabin Cleaning Guidelines

ASE Chairman's Message Released

Free Downloadable Images From Car Care Council

Epicor MechanicNet Cloud CRM Solution Adds Capabilities

Advertisement

on

Mitchell 1 Customers Named Winners In Six Bay Giveaway Contest

on

Icahn Automotive Announces Scholarship Program

on

NASCAR Announces Revised May Schedule As Racing Returns

on

Keeping Up: Quarterly Research
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Products: OTC Offers Ford, Lincoln And Mercury Specialty Tools

News: Mitchell 1 Customers Named Winners In Six Bay Giveaway Contest

Products: Dorman Announces More Than 170 New Products For May

Products: Snap-on Products To Help Technicians Help Customers

Video: VIDEO: Should You Use Anti-Seize On Spark Plugs?

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Flash! Reprogramming Vehicle Computers

Chevy AVEO Timing Belt Service

Ford Timing Belts & Chains

GM Timing Belt & Chain Service
Connect