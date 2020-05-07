Mitchell 1 Customers Named Winners In Six Bay Giveaway Contest

Mitchell 1 announces two of its customers were lucky winners in the Six Bay Giveaway contest that was recently held to introduce the Snap-on Total Shop Solutions (TSS) family of brands that brings together automotive repair products.

“We congratulate Jay Rosenblatt of Payless Garage in Salem, Oregon, and Ivan Rodriguez of Full Service Master Car Care in Boerne, Texas, on being chosen as winners in the Six Bay Giveaway,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director, Mitchell 1. “Both customers will receive innovative automotive repair equipment to transform their service shops, including a free year of our Mitchell 1 ProDemand auto repair information software.”

During the contest period, which ran from September 1, 2019, through January 24, 2020, qualifying purchases from any of the TSS partners, including Mitchell 1, were automatically entered to win one of three prizes valued up to $59,000 worth of automotive repair equipment and software.

As the grand prize winner, Payless Garage won a Mitchell 1 ProDemand annual subscription, two Challenger Lifts CL10V3 2-Post Lifts, a John Bean12k Alignment Lift and a John Bean V2280 Wheel Aligner.