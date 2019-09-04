Mitchell 1 Announces Grand Prize Winner Of The Sizzlin’ Summer Sweepstakes

Mitchell 1 announces Richard Searels of Central Pit Stop in Chatsworth, Georgia, is the grand prize winner of an Omaha Steaks gift pack in its “Sizzlin’ Summer Sweepstakes.”

The sweepstakes, which was hosted on the Mitchell 1 Facebook page, launched in June and awarded one person a five-piece stainless steel grilling tools set each week through the summer months, culminating the week before Labor Day weekend. The 12 weekly winners were then automatically entered for a chance to win the Omaha Steaks grand prize gift pack.

“We really enjoyed the ‘Sizzlin’ Summer Sweepstakes’ as it was a fun way to celebrate summer and thank our loyal Mitchell 1 Facebook followers,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director for Mitchell 1. “We congratulate Richard Searels as the grand prize winner of the Omaha Steaks gift pack. Along with his new set of grilling tools, we know he’ll be enjoying the ultimate summer barbeque.”

The weekly winners of the grilling tools, who were announced on Facebook each Thursday during the sweepstakes period, include:

Donna Grady of Redhawk Auto Service, Canyon Lake, California Tyler Carmack of Firestone Complete Autocare, Bloomington, Illinois Debbie Jutrzonka of Wind Lake Automotive, Wind Lake, Wisconsin Rebecca Kelly of Singletary Auto Repair, Inc., Darlington, South Carolina Dean Jenkins of Holt Motors, Cokato, Minnesota Richard Searels of Central Pit Stop, Chatsworth, Georgia Duaine Ericksen of H & S Automotive, Olivehurst, California Bill Strobel of Independent Towing & Repair, Fayetteville, North Carolina Ralph Cirillo of Halladay Motors, Fort Collins, Colorado Anthony Wells of Complete Auto, Steger, Illinois Brad Petersen of Ideal Wheels, Bancroft, Nebraska Chris Hernandez of Chris Auto Repair, Seguin, Texas