Mitchell 1 Announces Enhancements To ProDemand Wiring Diagrams

The latest release of ProDemand builds on the major wiring diagram enhancements introduced earlier this year, making the diagrams even “smarter” and increasing ease of use and efficiency, said the company.

The earlier enhancements included component-level navigation, automatic highlighting of traces, and sustained highlighting and zoom across pages. The wiring diagrams now feature even more streamlined navigation including retention of the “hidden state” of circuits when moving between diagrams, new “next/previous” arrows on the sides of the diagrams and improvements to the hide and pan functionality.

“Our product development team constantly reviews user feedback and continues to implement improvements to help technicians work more accurately and efficiently. The latest enhancements to the intelligent wiring diagrams are just one example of our efforts to keep improving the software,” said Gary Hixson, marketing manager for ProDemand at Mitchell 1.

Additional recent ProDemand enhancements include:

Improved 1Search Plus navigation in the “related to” section of the search results to combine the search term with a related component or operation, to make it easy to find the needed information right away without a secondary search

Improved experience on mobile devices

Enhanced estimate guide navigation takes users directly to parts and labor content for the search term

License plate and VIN fields have been added to the quote printouts

Repair information lookup by part number

Extended mileage maintenance labor times in the estimate guide