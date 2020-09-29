Connect with us

News

Mitchell 1 And Elite Offer Free Webinar Series

 

on

Mitchell 1 reminds shop owners and managers to sign up for the free webinar series entitled “What Your Customers Want to Tell You … But Don’t,” to learn firsthand what actual customers think about the auto repair experience. This complimentary three-part online event will take place Oct. 6, 13 and 20 at 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET. To register and learn more, visit https://mitchell1.com/event.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Bob Cooper

The first two sessions will feature a panel of the ideal vehicles owners who drive a lot, take good care of their vehicles and understand the value in dealing with a reputable shop. In session three, leading shop owners and industry experts will help attendees develop a step-by-step action plan to apply the knowledge provided by the vehicle owners – to help increase profits.

Industry expert Bob Cooper will lead the sessions, guiding attendees toward practical ways they can increase customer engagement, business and profits. Cooper is the founder and president of Elite, an international company that specializes in supporting those in the auto service industry.

For more information about Mitchell 1, visit www.mitchell1.com, call (888) 724-6742, or locate an independent sales consultant at www.mitchellrep.com.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Virtual AAPEX Experience Announces Training Lineup

News: Check Out The September Digital Edition Magazine

News: SMP Announces Winners Of Women In Auto Care Scholarship

News: Alliance Kicks Off Digital Sales & Marketing Forum

Advertisement

on

Mitchell 1 And Elite Offer Free Webinar Series

on

US House Reviews PPP Processes, Loan Forgiveness

on

Virtual AAPEX Experience Welcomes Students

on

Champion Launches Blog For Performance Diesel Enthusiasts
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Products: Hooker Blackheart Introduces LT Turbo Exhaust Manifolds

Products: OTC Introduces Three New High-Reach Underhoist Stands

Products: CRP Offers New AAE Hydraulic Power Steering Pumps

News: Mitchell 1 And Elite Offer Free Webinar Series

Diagnostics: Detecting Misfire And Knock Conditions

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Why is There Oil in the Coolant?

Sponsored Content

Iridium Aftermarket Spark Plugs Offer OE-Level Performance

Sponsored Content

What Causes a Water Pump to Fail?

Sponsored Content

The #1 Cause of Spark Plug Failure
Connect