Mitchell 1 And Elite Offer Free Webinar Series

Mitchell 1 reminds shop owners and managers to sign up for the free webinar series entitled “What Your Customers Want to Tell You … But Don’t,” to learn firsthand what actual customers think about the auto repair experience. This complimentary three-part online event will take place Oct. 6, 13 and 20 at 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET. To register and learn more, visit https://mitchell1.com/event .

Bob Cooper

The first two sessions will feature a panel of the ideal vehicles owners who drive a lot, take good care of their vehicles and understand the value in dealing with a reputable shop. In session three, leading shop owners and industry experts will help attendees develop a step-by-step action plan to apply the knowledge provided by the vehicle owners – to help increase profits.

Industry expert Bob Cooper will lead the sessions, guiding attendees toward practical ways they can increase customer engagement, business and profits. Cooper is the founder and president of Elite, an international company that specializes in supporting those in the auto service industry.

For more information about Mitchell 1, visit www.mitchell1.com, call (888) 724-6742, or locate an independent sales consultant at www.mitchellrep.com.