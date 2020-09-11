Mitchell 1 And Elite Host Free Webinar Series

Shop owners and managers are invited to join Mitchell 1 and Elite for a free webinar series to learn firsthand what actual customers think about the auto repair experience. This complimentary three-part online event will take place at 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET on Oct. 6, 13 and 20, 2020. To register and learn more, visit https://mitchell1.com/event .

“It would be great if vehicle owners said exactly what they like and don’t like about their repair experience, but unfortunately, even a shop’s best customers typically stay silent, even when they have constructive criticism that could help a shop improve,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director, Mitchell 1. “This webinar series will bring auto repair customers and shop owners together to provide insight on how to deliver a repair experience that creates happy customers and helps grow the business.”

The first two sessions will feature a panel of the ideal vehicles owners who drive a lot, take good care of their vehicles and understand the value in dealing with a reputable shop. In session three, leading shop owners and industry experts will help attendees develop a step-by-step action plan to apply the knowledge provided by the vehicle owners – to help increase profits.

Session topics also will cover what customers like and don’t like about their auto repair shop’s advertising and what prospective customers really look for in reviews. There also will be an opportunity to participate in a Q&A session.