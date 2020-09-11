Connect with us

News

Mitchell 1 And Elite Host Free Webinar Series

 

on

Shop owners and managers are invited to join Mitchell 1 and Elite for a free webinar series to learn firsthand what actual customers think about the auto repair experience. This complimentary three-part online event will take place at 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET on Oct. 6, 13 and 20, 2020. To register and learn more, visit https://mitchell1.com/event.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“It would be great if vehicle owners said exactly what they like and don’t like about their repair experience, but unfortunately, even a shop’s best customers typically stay silent, even when they have constructive criticism that could help a shop improve,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director, Mitchell 1. “This webinar series will bring auto repair customers and shop owners together to provide insight on how to deliver a repair experience that creates happy customers and helps grow the business.”

Bob Cooper

The first two sessions will feature a panel of the ideal vehicles owners who drive a lot, take good care of their vehicles and understand the value in dealing with a reputable shop. In session three, leading shop owners and industry experts will help attendees develop a step-by-step action plan to apply the knowledge provided by the vehicle owners – to help increase profits.

Session topics also will cover what customers like and don’t like about their auto repair shop’s advertising and what prospective customers really look for in reviews. There also will be an opportunity to participate in a Q&A session.

Advertisement

Industry expert Bob Cooper will lead the sessions, guiding attendees toward practical ways they can increase customer engagement, business and profits. Cooper is the founder and president of Elite, an international company that specializes in supporting those in the auto service industry. He has been nominated for entry into “Who’s Who in American Business,” is a member of the prestigious National Speakers Association and is recognized as one of the nation’s leading authorities on both personal and career success.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: DENSO Upgrades Website For Better B2B Service

News: TechForce Report Reveals Demand For Technicians

News: Auto Value, Bumper to Bumper Announce Sweepstakes

News: Auto Value, Bumper to Bumper Award $25,000 In Scholarships

Advertisement

on

Mitchell 1 And Elite Host Free Webinar Series

on

360-Degree Part Photos Added To GMB.net

on

NASCAR Federated Auto Parts 400 Set For Saturday Night

on

Makita Redesigns Automotive Website
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: 360-Degree Part Photos Added To GMB.net

News: NASCAR Federated Auto Parts 400 Set For Saturday Night

Products: SMP Releases 245 New Parts For Standard And Intermotor

News: Mitchell 1 And Elite Host Free Webinar Series

Diagnostics: Differentials And Diagnostics

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Why is There Oil in the Coolant?

Sponsored Content

Iridium Aftermarket Spark Plugs Offer OE-Level Performance

Sponsored Content

What Causes a Water Pump to Fail?

Sponsored Content

The #1 Cause of Spark Plug Failure
Connect