 Mitchell 1 Adds ‘Suggested Responses’ to SocialCRM

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
News

Mitchell 1 Adds ‘Suggested Responses’ to SocialCRM

The feature allows repair shops to easily manage and respond to consumer reviews, with a single click.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Mitchell 1 announced it added a new Suggested Responses feature to its SocialCRM shop marketing services that it says allows auto repair shops to easily manage and respond to consumer reviews, with a single click.

Related Articles

The advanced technology enables busy shop owners to effortlessly create thoughtful, professional responses to Google and SureCritic reviews within seconds, Mitchell 1 says. Suggested Responses takes the guesswork out of responding with a unique, pre-crafted customizable response for various review scenarios.

“Consumer reviews play a crucial role in shaping customer buying behavior – particularly in the service business industry. This is especially true for the auto repair business, which thrives on trust, expertise and exceptional customer experiences,” said Marcus Mackell, director of SocialCRM, Mitchell 1. “Every single review, whether positive or negative, has the potential to impact an auto repair shop’s bottom line. That’s why it’s important for shop owners to respond to reviews, regardless of the sentiment.

“Responding promptly to customer reviews demonstrates your commitment to customer satisfaction,” added Mackell. “When you acknowledge your customers’ feedback, you show that their opinions matter.”

You May Also Like

News

SMP Expands Hybrid and EV Product Offering

Standard is prepared to meet the demand of the growing hybrid and EV population with over 4,000 parts available for 150 models.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) continues to expand its line of parts for hybrid and electric vehicles. The hybrid and electric vehicle market is growing larger every day, and SMP is committed to continually adding to its product offering for these vehicles, as well as expanding its powertrain-neutral coverage.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Mitchell 1 Adds Google Campaigns to its SocialCRM

Shops can share positive reviews and testimonials directly to a Google business profile or Facebook page.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
ASE, Goodguys Partner to Promote Education, Careers

They are joining forces to showcase the wide array of career paths in the world of hot rodding and automotive service.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
SMP Introduces 276 New Part Numbers

Included in the release is new coverage for 77 product categories.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Mitchell 1 to Hold Shop Management Workshop in Orlando

Registration now open for two-day training event.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

Continental Offers 12 New Blower Motor SKUs 

Applications deliver late-model coverage for 20 popular import and domestic vehicles.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Dorman Launches New Repair Solutions

Among the new releases are Dorman OE FIX repair solutions designed to help save time, money or increase reliability.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Opus IVS Announces Launch of Master Class Free Training Series

Seminars and coursework focused on advanced vehicle technologies for those wishing to advance their skills.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Autoshop Solutions Partners With Turnkey Marketing

Both companies only focus on the automotive aftermarket and have the same goal of keeping those bays full.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers