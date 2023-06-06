Mitchell 1 Adds ‘Suggested Responses’ to SocialCRM

Mitchell 1 announced it added a new Suggested Responses feature to its SocialCRM shop marketing services that it says allows auto repair shops to easily manage and respond to consumer reviews, with a single click.

The advanced technology enables busy shop owners to effortlessly create thoughtful, professional responses to Google and SureCritic reviews within seconds, Mitchell 1 says. Suggested Responses takes the guesswork out of responding with a unique, pre-crafted customizable response for various review scenarios.

“Consumer reviews play a crucial role in shaping customer buying behavior – particularly in the service business industry. This is especially true for the auto repair business, which thrives on trust, expertise and exceptional customer experiences,” said Marcus Mackell, director of SocialCRM, Mitchell 1. “Every single review, whether positive or negative, has the potential to impact an auto repair shop’s bottom line. That’s why it’s important for shop owners to respond to reviews, regardless of the sentiment.

“Responding promptly to customer reviews demonstrates your commitment to customer satisfaction,” added Mackell. “When you acknowledge your customers’ feedback, you show that their opinions matter.”