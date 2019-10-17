Mitchell 1 AAPEX Activities Focus On Efficiency At Every Step Of The Repair Process

Mitchell 1 will be displaying its latest product enhancements at the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX), Nov. 5-7 in Las Vegas, at booth No. 2471. Attendees will learn how the Mitchell 1 solutions work together for total shop efficiency.

“We are excited about all of the Mitchell 1 activities taking place at AAPEX this year and look forward to showing attendees the newest product enhancements for ProDemand, Manager SE and SocialCRM, as well as the Let’s Tech presentation about intelligent wiring diagrams by Ben Johnson, our director of product management,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director for Mitchell 1. “While at the booth, ask about special pricing on all Mitchell 1 products during AAPEX.”

The theme in the Mitchell 1 booth this year is helping auto repair shops maximize efficiency at every step in the repair process. Demonstrations will focus on efficiency in the full repair cycle, starting with marketing solutions to bring customers through the door, greeting customers at the vehicle for a multipoint inspection, estimating the job, diagnosing and repairing the issue, and staying engaged with consumers throughout the process with text messaging and after the visit with thank-yous, reminders and reviews.

Special emphasis will be on the new Online Appointment Scheduling feature offered by the SocialCRM marketing service. This allows consumers to request an appointment with a few clicks on the shop’s website and receive a confirmation – in most cases in real time. The request is automatically sent to the Manager SE shop management system, which alerts the shop that a new request has arrived. The shop then can review the request and accept or decline based upon availability.

The demonstrations, with prize giveaways at each, are scheduled for:

Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 7 at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Other product enhancements Mitchell 1 will be demonstrating at the show include:

ProDemand “smart” wiring diagrams that speed up diagnostics with integration to 1Search Plus, component highlighting, enhanced navigation, highlighting across multiple pages and an improved show/hide view.

SocialCRM – Google Ads paid search advertising offers shops an opportunity to broaden their online presence, drive more traffic to their business and ultimately, increase revenue.

The spotlight is on wiring diagrams on the AAPEX Let’s Tech stage at the Sands Expo where Johnson will be giving a 20-minute Let’s Tech presentation on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. His topic is “Enhanced Wiring Diagrams and How They Will Help as Techs Encounter New Technologies on the Vehicles.” More information is available on the AAPEX website.

Mitchell 1 is also looking forward to welcoming Michael Tevis of Tevis Auto Service in Pittsburgh as the winner of its 2019 Mitchell 1 “Fabulous Las Vegas” sweepstakes.” He won an all-expenses-paid trip for two to attend this year’s Automotive Aftermarket Industry Week (AAIW) events, including AAPEX and the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show.