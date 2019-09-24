Mini Cooper Tech Tip: False “Service Due” Message For Brake Pad Thickness
Models: Some 2011-2012 Mini
Problem:
Brake pad thickness warning message is displayed even if the pads are above specifications.
Cause:
The mathematical calculations made by the Condition Based Services Module (CBS) do not agree with the actual brake wear. The CBS uses inputs like vehicle speed, pedal pressure and rotor temperature to determine if the pads require replacement.
Correction:
Re-flash the CBS module with new software.