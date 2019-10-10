News/Milwaukee Tool
Milwaukee Tool Unveils Motorized Torque Wrench

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

Milwaukee Tool announces the M12 FUEL 3/8-in. Digital Torque Wrench w/ ONE-KEY, a torque wrench with a motor, delivering increased productivity, precise torque accuracy and user demanded reporting functionality. The 3/8-in. torque wrench delivers 50% faster installation time, replacing the hand tool or two tool installation process and providing more control to reduce the over-torquing of fasteners.

The 3/8-in. digital torque wrench provides 10-100 ft-lbs. of torque range and accuracy within 2% for torque critical fasteners. This battery powered torque wrench is equipped with Milwaukee ONE-KEY giving you the power to track, report, and manage your tool.

The tool will record all of the fasteners that are saved and produce a downloadable report via ONE-KEY for the necessary parties requiring the data. ONE-KEY allows you to wirelessly connect to a smartphone to customize the tool settings, track its location, manage inventory and lock the tool out for added security and protection for your investment.

For more info: milwaukeetool.com

