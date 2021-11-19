 Milwaukee Tool Introduces Next Generation Heated Jackets
Shop Owner
Milwaukee Tool Introduces Next Generation Heated Jackets

Jacket features an advanced heat technology system, designed to outlast & exceed the wearer’s experience in cold weather.
Milwaukee Tool is introducing a new generation in their lineup of Heated Gear with the redesigned M12 Heated Toughshell and Quietshell Jackets. Both jackets feature an advanced heat technology system, designed to outlast and exceed the wearer’s experience in cold climate conditions. 

The next generation of M12 Heated Toughshell Jackets deliver “heat built to outlast” with re-engineered Toughshell Stretch Polyester that offers 80% more stretch and 5x longer life. These jackets offer mobility and flexibility while and are lightweight and comfortable. The next generation M12 Heated Quietshell Jacket delivers “heat build for silent movement” with Quietshell Stretch Polyester that reduces noise from movement and provides wind and water resistance. This jacket combines durable and lightweight carbon fiber heating elements with Realtree EDGE camouflage pattern for use in wooded environments.

With 3x faster heat, the next generation heated Toughshell and Quietshell jackets fully heat-up in 2.5 minutes and are designed with new inner lining material that optimizes heat transfer to the user. Both jackets feature the unique new battery pass-through that allows for battery placement in the front or back pocket. The pass-through provides improved comfort by allowing users to relocate the battery to a more optimal location based on the situation. Both heated jackets are powered by an M12 Redlithium 3.0 battery, allowing for 50% more run-time over the previous generations, and feature an advanced heat technology system. 

For more info: milwaukeetool.com

