Connect with us

Products

Milwaukee Tool 1/2-in. Ext. Anvil Impact Wrench

This impact wrench delivers controlled torque output, eliminating the need for torque sticks.
Advertisement
 

on

Milwaukee Tool offers the M18 FUEL 1/2″ Ext. Anvil Controlled Torque Impact Wrench w/ ONE-KEY. Delivering controlled torque output for fastening and up to 1,100 ft.-lbs. of nut-busting torque, this tool allows technicians to perform tire service without the hassle of pneumatic hoses, compressors and torque sticks.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

In addition, four customizable modes prevent overtightening by delivering unique fastening torque outputs for tire service on vehicles such as sedans, light trucks and box trucks. Through One Key, users can customize, track and manage this tool.

For more information, visit milwaukeetool.com.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Major Multi-Carline Software Release Available From Autologic

Electronic Specialties Introduces New EZ-Tach +Plus

Precision Instruments Split-Beam Torque Wrenches

Sunex Tools' 3-Drawer Utility Cart Features Iconic Print

Advertisement

on

Milwaukee Tool 1/2-in. Ext. Anvil Impact Wrench

on

Continental Introduces Two New TPMS Tools

on

The Hook By Power Probe Offers Diagnostics And Testing

on

Work In Tight Spaces With Mac Tools 1/2-in. Mini Impact Wrench
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Products: Continental Introduces Two New TPMS Tools

News: Cloyes’ Aftermarket Catalog Grows During First Half Of 2020

Products: The Hook By Power Probe Offers Diagnostics And Testing

Products: Work In Tight Spaces With Mac Tools 1/2-in. Mini Impact Wrench

Products: Redline Detection High Pressure Diagnostic Leak Detection

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Iridium Aftermarket Spark Plugs Offer OE-Level Performance

Sponsored Content

Why is There Oil in the Coolant?

Sponsored Content

What Causes a Water Pump to Fail?

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician
Connect