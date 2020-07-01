Milwaukee Tool 1/2-in. Ext. Anvil Impact Wrench

Milwaukee Tool offers the M18 FUEL 1/2″ Ext. Anvil Controlled Torque Impact Wrench w/ ONE-KEY. Delivering controlled torque output for fastening and up to 1,100 ft.-lbs. of nut-busting torque, this tool allows technicians to perform tire service without the hassle of pneumatic hoses, compressors and torque sticks.
In addition, four customizable modes prevent overtightening by delivering unique fastening torque outputs for tire service on vehicles such as sedans, light trucks and box trucks. Through One Key, users can customize, track and manage this tool.
