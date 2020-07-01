Milwaukee Tool 1/2-in. Ext. Anvil Impact Wrench

Milwaukee Tool offers the M18 FUEL 1/2″ Ext. Anvil Controlled Torque Impact Wrench w/ ONE-KEY. Delivering controlled torque output for fastening and up to 1,100 ft.-lbs. of nut-busting torque, this tool allows technicians to perform tire service without the hassle of pneumatic hoses, compressors and torque sticks.

