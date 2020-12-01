Milwaukee Mid-Torque Impacts Can Tackle 90% of Fastening Applications

Milwaukee Tool has unveiled their most versatile impact wrenches with the next generation of their M18 FUEL Mid-Torque Impact Wrenches. Packing up to 650 ft.-lbs. of nut-busting torque while weighing in at only 5.1 lbs., these new impacts offer the best power-to-weight ratio in their class for the most access in tight spaces and faster bolt removal.

Click Here to Read More

“In 2017 we launched mid-torque impact wrenches, solutions that bridged the size and power gap between small compact impact wrenches and extremely powerful high torque impact wrenches. Now we’re delivering the next generation of these mid-torque impact wrenches, significantly decreasing the length while increasing the torque,” said Eric Rusch, group product manager for Milwaukee Tool. “What will surprise most users about these new M18 FUEL Mid-Torque Impact Wrenches is their ability to tackle more than 90% of the daily applications – making this their go-to solution and allowing them to only reach for their high torque impacts when absolutely necessary.”

While up to 3 lbs. lighter than other high torque impact wrenches, these mid-torque impact wrenches are equipped with a POWERSTATE Brushless motor that generates the torque and speed needed to perform many of the same tasks, such as removing large bolts or lug nuts. Additionally, as the most compact tools in their class, they can easily access stubborn fasteners in spaces where larger impact wrenches can’t fit. REDLINK PLUS Intelligence ensures maximum performance and protects the tools against overloads, overheating and over-discharge. The M18 REDLITHIUM Battery Pack ensures these tools provide more work per charge and more work over the life of the pack.