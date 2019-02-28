Mighty Enhances Its Spring Consumer Rebate Promotion

Mighty Auto Parts will offer a Spring Consumer Rebate Promotion from April 1 through May 31, 2019.

Consumers having their vehicle serviced at a professional shop utilizing Mighty parts and chemicals can receive up to $110 in combined rebates that can be used to care for their car on future visits.

New Enhancements to the Program

Given today’s extended service intervals, Mighty has extended the time for customers to take advantage of the rebates from 120 days to 180 days. In addition, rebate requests can now conveniently be submitted online as well as by mail.

The offerings include:

Mighty VS7 Fuel System Service – $15 rebate

Mighty VS7 Oil System Service -$15 rebate

Mighty VS7 Transmission Service – $15 rebate

Mighty Brake Pad Replacement – $15 rebate per axle

Mighty Brake Rotor Replacement – $5 rebate per rotor

Mighty Engine Guard Full Synthetic Oil Change, with Mighty MAX Synthetic Oil Filter – $15 rebate

How It Works

This Mighty promotion encouraging preventive maintenance helps professional automotive service providers using Mighty products to build consumer loyalty. Rebate checks are made payable to the original servicing retailer and mailed to the consumer. The consumer then gains the full value of the rebate upon their next service and/or purchase from the same retailer, when used within 180 days of the issue date on the check.

“These consumer rebate promotions are one more way Mighty continues to provide exceptional support to our franchise partners and they, in turn, to their customers to help grow their businesses,” said Ken Voelker, Mighty Auto Parts president and CEO. “Our rebate promotions are also a great way to encourage consumers to properly maintain their vehicles for their safety and comfort.”

For details on Mighty’s Spring Consumer Rebate Promotion, ask your local Mighty representative or go to mightyautoparts.com/spring19.