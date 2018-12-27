News/Midtronics, Inc.
Midtronics Introduces CPX-900 Battery, Electrical System Analyzer

Midtronics, Inc. launched the CPX-900 Battery and Electrical Analyzer. The company’s first handheld, one-piece diagnostic tool featuring Conductance Profiling technology. CPX-900 represents a major advancement in capabilities for the professional automotive technician.

Conductance Profiling is Midtronics patented technology that extends traditional conductance measurement to evaluate a battery’s Reserve Capacity. Reserve Capacity is an important measure of a battery’s ability to sustain the electrical loads required by a vehicle over time.

As electronics, such as vehicle start/stop systems, rear-view cameras and infotainment have become more commonplace, automotive batteries are required to support far more than just cranking and starting the vehicle.

CPX-900 is built with integrated Wi-Fi, enabling easy sharing of battery test results with customers via e-mail. With a subscription to the cloud-based Midtronics Battery Management Information System (BMIS), Wi-Fi connectivity supports cloud-based storage of battery testing data and analytical reporting, in addition to automated over-the-air tool software updates.

CPX-900 is also designed for increased serviceability — clamp cables and the optional built-in printer module are both field-replaceable, resulting in less tool maintenance downtime.

For additional information, visit Midtronics.

