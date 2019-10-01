News/Mitchell 1
Michael Tevis Named Winner Of Mitchell 1’s ‘Fabulous Las Vegas Sweepstakes’

Michael Tevis of Tevis Auto Service in Pittsburgh is the winner of the 2019 Mitchell 1 “Fabulous Las Vegas Sweepstakes.” He will receive an all-expenses-paid trip for two to attend this year’s Automotive Aftermarket Industry Week (AAIW) events, including the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) and Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show, running Nov. 5-8 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“We would like to thank everyone who visited the Mitchell 1 Facebook page and entered for a chance to join us in Las Vegas,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director for Mitchell 1. “We congratulate Michael as the lucky winner and look forward to showing him the latest enhancements to our repair information solutions in action at our AAPEX booth. He’ll also be able to walk the show floors and attend educational seminars, product demonstrations, special events and more.”

Tevis has won round-trip airfare for two people to Las Vegas, four days/three nights in double occupancy hotel accommodations, two attendee badges for AAPEX and the SEMA Show and $500 spending money.

While in Las Vegas, Tevis will have the opportunity to see firsthand how Mitchell 1 is the one source for every step of the repair process with its complete line of integrated software and services. Mitchell 1’s family of products for automotive service professionals includes ProDemand – a complete source for OEM and real-world diagnostic and repair information; Manager SE – mechanical estimating and shop management; and SocialCRM – shop marketing services that help shop owners engage customers and improve their bottom line profits.

Mitchell 1 will be demonstrating its full line of products, including the latest enhancements, in booth #2471 during the AAPEX show at the Sands Expo & Convention Center.

