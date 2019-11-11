Melling Engine Parts Partners With Your Car. Your Data. Your Choice.

Melling Engine Parts recently announced collaboration efforts with the national advocacy group, Your Car. Your Data. Your Choice. at AAPEX.

The participation began recently with a decal on the Elite Motorsports/ Erica Enders Pro Stock car at the Dodge NHRA Nationals presented by Pennzoil in Las Vegas, Oct. 31 – Nov. 3 and will run through the final race of the season in Pomona. The partnership will focus on fighting for drivers nationwide to secure access to and control of their car data.

Newer model cars are equipped with advanced technologies that enable real-time, wireless transmission of data related to driver behavior, GPS location and vehicle health, including maintenance and repair information. By restricting access, carmakers are monopolizing this data for their own gain-leading to greater inconvenience, greater cost and fewer options for repair and maintenance services for car owners and drivers.

After the NHRA racing schedule concludes, Melling will continue its support via the company website and social media campaigns. Links to the petition page will be included so Melling followers can access the “sign the petition” website.

Fans can signal their support for the campaign by signing a petition demanding Congress ensures a driver’s right to access and control their car data, available here: https://www.change.org/p/u-s-senate-demand-access-to-and-control-of-your-car-s-data.