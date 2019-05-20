Melling Awarded The Receivers Choice Content Excellence Award From O’Reilly Auto Parts

This award is given by prominent data receivers annually for excellence in automotive product content. The content award was presented by O’Reilly representative Efrain Tena, who commented on how Melling had made substantial improvements in accurate application coverage and product content.

The award was accepted by Melling Catalog Specialist Colin Cook on behalf of the entire Melling Engine Parts product content team in Jackson, Michigan.

Melling Catalog Manager Paul Hollstein noted, “Our catalog team knows how important accurate data and content is in today’s automotive aftermarket and works extremely hard to provide it to our customers.”

Company President and CEO Mark Melling added, “Our company motto is ‘Quality in all we do’ and I’m proud of our catalog team for their hard work to earn this recognition and award.”

The Melling Catalog and Product Management team includes Catalog Manager Paul Hollstein, Catalog Assistant Colin Cook, Senior Product Manager Jeff Schaerer and Product Specialist Darrell Wilson.