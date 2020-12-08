Connect with us

News

Mechanix Wear Partners With Dupont To Expand Glove Technology

 

on

Mechanix Wear announced that they are an official licensee of DuPont Personal Protection, a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions. Through the collaboration, Mechanix Wear becomes a global licensee of DuPont Kevlar, a cut-and heat-resistant technology that meets or exceeds international standards for protection and performance, which will allow the company to improve protection and performance across a range of product lines that serve a wide range of industries. 

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“Mechanix Wear is always looking for ways to build upon our best-in-class gloves, and our collaboration with DuPont Personal Protection will allow us to incorporate their innovative fibers in new and inventive ways,” said Michael Hale, CEO at Mechanix Wear. “By combining our technologies and connecting our engineering teams, we’ll be able to improve the quality and durability of Mechanix Wear’s existing gloves as well as develop new products for additional industries, all while providing the best protection on the market.” 

Mechanix Wear’s licensing agreement with DuPont Personal Protection will enable the development of industry-leading products that protect the hands of hardworking men and women around the world in fields such as automotive, construction, welding, manufacturing, military and more. This relationship will also expand the company’s existing product offerings and better equip the company to move into other targeted market segments, including military and industrial.

“We’re dedicated to working with licensees who can take our technology and further its performance and versatility of use,” said David Domnisch, global business leader of DuPont Personal Protection. “Mechanix Wear is unique in the solutions they provide for hand protection and safety. We see our innovative technologies as complementary, and we’re excited to see the new ways they’re able to use our fibers and bring them to market.” 

Advertisement

Visit www.mechanix.com for more information.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

News: Industry, Employee Development Top Priority For Brian Sump

News: Red Line Synthetic Oil Supports Champions & Record Breakers

News: King & AMS Join Forces To Create Ultimate Race Bearings

News: ASE Expands Spanish-Language Test Options

Advertisement

on

Mechanix Wear Partners With Dupont To Expand Glove Technology

on

Alliance Kicks Off 2020 Winter Shareholder Meeting

on

Real Fixes Available On Snap-on Suretrack Blog

on

Bendix Gives Update On EPA Copper-Free Brake Plan
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Video: VIDEO: Don’t Use ‘Some Tools’ To Install A Belt

News: Alliance Kicks Off 2020 Winter Shareholder Meeting

Video: VIDEO: Understanding Why Hoses Need To Be Replaced

Sponsored Content: Changing Maintenance Approach for Inactive Vehicles

Video: Hiring Millennials

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Why is There Oil in the Coolant?

Sponsored Content

Iridium Aftermarket Spark Plugs Offer OE-Level Performance

Sponsored Content

What Causes a Water Pump to Fail?

Sponsored Content

The #1 Cause of Spark Plug Failure
Connect