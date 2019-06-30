Mazda Tech Tip: Engine Oil Flexible Mainenance Notification Does Not Work

TSB NUMBER: 01-008/19

Models:

• 2017 Mazda3 (Japan built) with VINs lower than JM1BN154135 (before Mar. 24, 2017)

• 2014-2016 Mazda3 (Mexico built) with VINs starting with 3MZ

• 2017 Mazda3 (Mexico built) with VINs lower than 3MZBN152282 (before Apr. 27, 2017)

• 2014-2016 Mazda6 -2017 Mazda6 with VINs lower than JM1GL140276 (before May 29, 2017)

• 2016 CX-3 with VINs lower than JM1DJ140644 (before Apr. 26, 2016)

• 2016 CX-5 -2016 MX-5 with VINs lower than JM1ND117234 (before Apr. 28, 2016)

Concern:

This TSB applies for the following cases:

• The oil change due notification does not come on, even after 10,000 miles.

• Oil life in the center display is still less than 40% even though the mileage has exceeded 7,000 miles.

Some customers using “Flexible” setting for the oil change in the maintenance monitor may notice that the oil change due notification will not work due to improper control logic of the PCM. The PCM clears the TRAVELED DISTANCE at the wrong time while the ELAPSED DAYS and the DETERIORATION DETERMINATION work as designed. To correct this issue, the control logic of the PCM has been changed using reprogramming (See Figure 1). Figure 1

To display the “Flexible” setting and “Oil life” on the center screen, select the “Applications” screen, “Maintenance,” then “Oil Change” tab. For complete details, refer to the instructions on MGSS (MAINTENANCE MONITOR OPERATION PROCEDURE).

Customers having this concern should have their vehicle repaired using the following repair procedure.

Repair Procedure:

Verify the customer concern. Reboot the IDS to clear memory before reprogramming. Using IDS 113.02 or later software, reprogram the PCM to the latest calibration (refer to “Calibration Information” table) by following the “Module Reprogramming” procedure

NOTE: Always update the IDS tool first, then follow on-screen instructions to download the needed calibration file for PCM reprogramming.

Verify the current PCM file name in the vehicle by log view screen. If it’s the same as shown in the chart below (or a later one), you do not need to reprogram the PCM.

It is not necessary to remove any fuses or relays during PCM reprogramming when the IDS screen prompts you to do so. You may accidentally stop power to one of the PCM terminals and cause the PCM to be blanked, or you may receive error messages during the IDS reprogramming procedure.

IDS shows the calibration part numbers after programming the PCM. Be aware that PCM calibration part numbers and file names listed in any Service Bulletin may change due to future releases of IDS software, and additional revisions made to those calibrations for service related concerns.

When reprogramming a PCM, IDS will always display the “latest” calibration available. If any calibration has been revised/updated to contain new information for a new service concern/issue, it will also contain all previously released calibrations.

WARNING: On Start/Stop button vehicles DO NOT press the start/stop button during the reprogramming process.

When performing this procedure, we recommend using the “Power Supply” mode in the Battery Management System to keep the vehicle battery up to capacity. If a different charger is used, make sure it does not exceed 20 amps. If it exceeds 20 amps, it could damage the VCM. After the reprogramming, verify the file name matches the new calibration.

After performing the PCM reprogramming procedure, clear DTCs. After clearing DTCs, start the engine and confirm that no warning lights stay on.

NOTE: If any DTCs should remain after performing DTC erase, diagnose the DTCs using MGSS online instructions and submit a warranty claim according to the normal warranty procedure. Record customer presets in the infotainment system. Disconnect the negative battery cable and wait for 30 seconds or more to reset the fuel control learning data. Reconnect the negative battery cable. Re-enter customer presets in infotainment system. Perform the necessary oil maintenance, including oil and filter change, then perform the Engine Oil Data Reset Procedure.

Engine Oil Data Reset Procedure

The trip meter and the average fuel economy are reset when the following procedure is performed.

Switch the ignition ON (engine off) and change the meter display to odometer. Switch the ignition OFF (LOCK). Press and hold the panel light control / trip meter switch with the ignition OFF, then switch the ignition ON (engine off). Continue to press the panel light control/trip meter switch for more than seven seconds. The master warning light will flash for a few seconds when the PCM engine oil data has been reset. If the “Fixed” setting is selected, reset the CMU engine oil data on the center display also.

NOTE: To check “Fixed” setting on the center display, select Applications from the Home screen, then go to Maintenance, then go to the “Oil Change” tab and one of the following two screens will appear. Figure 2

On the right of “Setting Interval,” if “Fixed” is shown or Setting Interval is checked, “Fixed” is selected. Use the “Reset” button under “Setting Interval” to reset (See Figure 2).

When “Flexible” is selected, “Flexible” is shown on the right of “Setting Interval” or the box is not checked. In this case, the “Reset” button works the same as the panel light control/trip meter switch as described above.