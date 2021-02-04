Mayhew Tools To Sponsor Doug Coby In NASCAR WMT

Mayhew Tools has announced its sponsorship of Doug Coby and the #10 car in the 37th season of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (WMT). This will be Mayhew’s fifth consecutive year sponsoring the WMT six-time champion driver, and Coby’s second year racing as owner and driver of the Doug Coby Racing team. Following a disrupted 2020 season due to COVID-19, the 2021 season is hoping to see a return of spectators in the stands as it visits a mix of tracks from traditional speedways to inaugural venues spanning from Maine to Virginia.

“Our company is thrilled to be continuing our sponsorship with Doug Coby who, from our perspective, has really become an integral part of the Mayhew family,” said John Lawless, president, Mayhew Tools. “This partnership extends from Doug, to the crew and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour at-large, and it is one that we are very proud to be a part of.”

In addition to sponsoring Coby, this will be the third consecutive year Mayhew will sponsor the NASCAR WMT’s Pole Award. This sponsorship awards the winning driver a $1,000 check and the crew chief of the winning driver a Mayhew Dominator heavy-duty curved pry bar dubbed “The Big Stick” as it is 13 lbs. and 54” in overall length that allows for the ability to deliver tremendous force. Mayhew is also sponsoring the SGB Racing Team in the 2021 Pro Motocross Nationals as well as a few select rounds of the 2021 AMA Supercross.

“Mayhew truly is a partner,” said Coby. “Their sponsorship goes well beyond writing a check and displaying a logo; they are fully committed to supporting me, the team, the crew and the series as whole. Coming into year two with Doug Coby Racing, especially after such a shaken-up season last year, I am very eager and excited to get back out on the track and am confident that, with the backing from Mayhew, Doug Coby Racing will continue to elevate.”