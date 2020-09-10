Connect with us

Products

Mayhew Introduces Titanium-Coated Triple Square Bit Set

The set includes a convenient storage rail that keeps all bits organized and easily accessible.
Advertisement
 

on

Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. introduces a new Triple Square, Low Profile, Titanium Coated, Dual Drive Bit Set (P/N 16006). The eight-piece set can be driven by a ratchet, socket spinner, box or open end wrench.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The set includes 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 12 and 14MM bits made in the USA from S2 tool steel. It also includes a convenient storage rail that keeps all bits organized and easily accessible. 

Additional features include:

  • Titanium coated for maximum wear resistance and rust prevention
  • Proprietary heat treat for durability and strength 
  • A low-profile dual drive design, makes it great to use in tight spaces 
  • All bits are backed by a lifetime warranty 

Mayhew Tools are sold through an extensive network of global distributors, primarily serving the industrial, automotive, and hardware markets. For more information, contact Mayhew Tools at 800-872-0037 or visit mayhew.com.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Products: New Continental Autodiagnos Pro Streamlines Vehicle Diagnosis

Products: Dill Revamps Digital Inflator

Products: Snap-on Introduces APOLLO-D9 Diagnostic Tool

Products: Dorman Releases Second Volume Of OE FIX Guide

Advertisement

on

Mayhew Introduces Titanium-Coated Triple Square Bit Set

on

SMP Releases 245 New Parts For Standard And Intermotor

on

Clore Automotive Introduces 12V Lithium Jump Starter

on

WD-40 Company Introduces Specialist Line
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: 360-Degree Part Photos Added To GMB.net

News: NASCAR Federated Auto Parts 400 Set For Saturday Night

Products: SMP Releases 245 New Parts For Standard And Intermotor

News: Mitchell 1 And Elite Host Free Webinar Series

Diagnostics: Differentials And Diagnostics

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Why is There Oil in the Coolant?

Sponsored Content

Iridium Aftermarket Spark Plugs Offer OE-Level Performance

Sponsored Content

What Causes a Water Pump to Fail?

Sponsored Content

The #1 Cause of Spark Plug Failure
Connect