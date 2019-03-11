News
Mayhew Introduces New Dominator 3-Piece Curved Pry Bar Set

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. introduced a new Dominator 3-Piece Curved Pry Bar Set now available with blue handles (Part No. 14071BL). The set include three Dominator Pry Bars in 12-in., 17 -in. and 25-in. length. Previously released, the sets are also available with green (Part No. 14071GN) or orange (Part No. 14071OR) handles.

The pry bars are ideal for any lifting or prying application, such as oil pans, bearings, axles, fuel injectors and more, said the company. Made in the USA and backed by a lifetime warranty, each set includes:

  • Part No. 14112BL ­ 3/8 in. X 12 in. Blue Dominator Curved Pry Bar
  • Part No. 14114BL ­ 3/8 in. X 17 in. Blue Dominator Curved Pry Bar
  • Part No. 14115BL ­ 1/2 in. X 25 in. Blue Dominator Curved Pry Bar

Key features of the tools include:

  • Hardened and tempered alloy steel shaft runs from the cutting edge through the handle to deliver maximum durability and prying power
  • Capped end allows for striking without damaging the handle and serves as a shock absorber, reducing hand fatigue
  • The patented two composite handle is ergonomically designed to provide superior comfort and secure grip
  • Black oxide finish prevents corrosion and reinforces long-lasting durability.

For additional information, visit Mayhew Tools.

