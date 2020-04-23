Connect with us

Mayhew Introduces New 10-Pc Phillips Dual Drive Bit Set

Titanium coating adds strength and wear resistance.
Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. (Mayhew) introduces the 10-pc. Phillips Titanium Coated, Low Profile, Dual Drive Bit Set, part number 16002. The 10-pc. bit set features a range of sizes, allowing users to fasten or unfasten a variety of common Phillips screws. The bits are made from S2 Tool Steel and one of the only sets in the market that feature a titanium coating for added strength and wear resistance. The low-profile dual drive design allows for use with a ratchet or 11mm wrench. 

Additional features include:

  • Precision tip profile manufactured for positive and precise fastener engagement
  • Proprietary heat treat for added durability
  • All bits are backed by a lifetime warranty
  • Convenient storage rail to keep bits organized and easily accessible

Other sets in the Titanium Coated, Low Profile, Dual Drive series recently released from Mayhew all with their own convenient color-coded storage rail include:

  • Part No. 16003 11-pc. Torx Titanium Coated, Low Profile, Dual Drive Set
  • Part No. 16004 10-pc. SAE Hex Titanium Coated, Low Profile, Dual Drive Set
  • Part No. 16005 11-pc. Metric Hex Titanium Coated, Low Profile, Dual Drive Set
  • Part No. 16006 8-pc. Triple Square Titanium Coated, Low Profile, Dual Drive Set

For more information, contact Mayhew Tools at 800.872.0037 or visit mayhew.com.

