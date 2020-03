Matco Tools’ 5-Piece Exhaust Manifold Stud Remover Set is designed to securely grasp studs with as little as 1/4-in. exposed. The innovative compact design is 30% shorter than the competition and draws tight within 1/16 in. of head surface to greatly reduce tipping and is perfect for broken manifold studs. The set includes four collet sizes: 6mm, 7mm, 8mm and 10mm.