Massachusetts Right to Repair Court Case Decision Delayed

The Auto Care Association released the following statement regarding a delay in the Massachusetts Right to Repair court case decision involving a lawsuit filed by the Alliance for Automotive Innovation.

United States District Judge Douglas Woodlock issued a notice on March 8, informing of a delay to provide a decision on the court case due to “unforeseen and unforeseeable circumstances, principally involving supervening but insistent writing responsibilities in other matters.”

While the decision was scheduled for March 7, the judge has now stated that he would issue a final judgement no later than April 15, 2022.

Approved by Massachusetts voters on November 3, 2020, by an overwhelming 75-25 percent margin, the new Right to Repair law would require manufacturers to provide vehicle owners both access and control of the diagnostic and repair data generated by their vehicles.