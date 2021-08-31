MANN-FILTER Launches New Website

MANN-FILTER has launched a new website for the U.S. and Canada. The site includes streamlined navigation, enhanced content and a fully responsive experience for users to view from any device, making it easier than ever for customers to find the right filters for their vehicles.

The new MANN-FILTER North America website has been developed so that it can be easily viewed and navigated on across devices, whether it be a mobile phone or desktop computer. The new site includes expanded navigation, as well as a download hub that provides articles, brochures, catalogs and additional resources.

Media content that can be found within the website includes product animations and videos that can provide professionals with the information needed to educate their customers on MANN-FILTER products. The site also includes localized content for online cataloging, as well as new product introductions and promotions to better serve professionals and do-it-yourselfers in the North American market.