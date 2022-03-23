Making Sure You Get A Strong Spark (Video)

CC: In our last 2 videos, we looked at diagnostic tips related to Air and Fuel in our traditional conceptual framework of Air, Fuel, and Spark. This video will look at Spark.

Complete combustion requires strong spark at the right time with the right compression.

To check for weak spark, start by visually inspecting the spark plugs. Carbon, oil, and ash deposits can hinder performance. Glazing and other signs of heat damage like cracking can lead to weak spark. Are the spark plugs dirty, corroded, or cracked? Are the gaps set correctly? Look for weak spark visually, it should be bright blue. Ideally you test them with a spark plug tester.

Most modern cars have coil on plug ignition system.

Test the ignition coil’s primary ignition circuit with a multimeter and note resistance. Resistance should typically be within 0.4 and 2 ohms. However, always check the manufacturers specifications and follow those for guidance. If the resistance is out of normal range, then replace the coil of your spark unit. Test the secondary circuit of the ignition coil. Most ignition coils should show secondary resistance between 6,000 to 10,000 ohms; however, refer to manufacturer specifications for the correct range. If a reading of zero is displayed, that signals that the coil has short-circuited and needs to be replaced, while an excessive reading signals that the coil is open, and also needs to be replaced.

Look for loose wires and test them for continuity.