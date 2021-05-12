Making Motorcycle Test Rides Easy

Click Here to Read More

What if you could always test ride a motorcycle before you buy it? Would that make it easier for you to make a better buying decision? EZRiderDemo developed technology that allows the customer be in control of making a smarter purchase!

EZRiderDemo created a petition to place their technology inside local dealerships, so consumers will never have to buy a motorcycle again without riding it first. Encourage your customers to sign the petition here: https://motorcycletestride.com

