Making Motorcycle Test Rides Easy

 

Test riding a motorcycle isn’t as easy as test driving a car because most insurance doesn’t usually cover test rides.

What if you could always test ride a motorcycle before you buy it? Would that make it easier for you to make a better buying decision? EZRiderDemo developed technology that allows the customer be in control of making a smarter purchase!

EZRiderDemo created a petition to place their technology inside local dealerships, so consumers will never have to buy a motorcycle again without riding it first. Encourage your customers to sign the petition here: https://motorcycletestride.com

Link: EZRiderDemo

