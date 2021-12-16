 Maintenance IQ: Winter Brake Pad Wear (VIDEO)
Search
Video
Webinars
Products
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Shop Owner
Connect with us
UnderhoodService

on

Maintenance IQ: Winter Brake Pad Wear (VIDEO)

on

TechIQ: Pothole Wheel Bearing Noise (VIDEO)

on

Warranty and Service Contracts - ASE C1 Test Prep

on

Over-Pressurized Oil Filters (VIDEO)
Advertisement
ACDelco TV Series Banner
Selecting The Correct ACDelco Spark Plug (VIDEO)

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter And Alternators

High underhood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video of the Week

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed
play

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed

Brake pads are thoroughly developed to produce the best result. This video is sponsored by ZF Aftermarket.

TechIQ: Pothole Wheel Bearing Noise (VIDEO) Video
play

TechIQ: Pothole Wheel Bearing Noise (VIDEO)

Maintenance IQ: Winter Brake Pad Wear (VIDEO) Video
play

Maintenance IQ: Winter Brake Pad Wear (VIDEO)

Current Digital Issue

November 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Webinars

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

Maintenance IQ: Winter Brake Pad Wear (VIDEO)

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Brake inspection is critical during any maintenance service, no matter the time of year. Sponsored by Auto Value, Bumper to Bumper.
Advertisement

Even if the driver is not able to get out of their driveway or a snow bank, their brakes could face some of the worst abuse of the year. Traction control uses the brakes to control wheel spin. If the driver is in a low traction situation during winter, the brakes can get very hot.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

This is why brake inspection is critical during any maintenance service, no matter the time of year. Most drivers are unaware that they can disable the traction or stability control if they encounter a situation where they are trying to “rock” the car or truck out of a snow bank or just deep snow.

The vehicle does not know it is trapped in snow, it just thinks the wheels are spinning and it must be controlled.

This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Video: 2020 GMC Yukon Denali Front Radar Calibration (VIDEO)

Video: 2020 Ford Edge Front Camera Calibration (Video)

Video: Used vs Remanufactured Parts (VIDEO)

Video: Ford Modulus Power Steering Pump Unboxing (VIDEO)

Advertisement
Connect
UnderhoodService