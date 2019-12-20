Engine/Turbocharger
ago

MAHLE Tech Tip: How A Turbocharger Can Be Damaged

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Check Out The December Issue Of Underhood Service Magazine

History Of Air Power

Tech Tip: Alternator And Battery Testing Diagnostic Tips

GMB North America Tech Tip: Why You Should Replace A Failed Water Pump Or Timing Belt Simultaneously

MAHLE Tech Tip: How A Turbocharger Can Be Damaged

GMB North America Tech Tip: Why You Should Replace A Failed Water Pump Or Timing Belt Simultaneously

WIX Filters Honors Laurens District 55 High School With School Of The Year Ceremony

The Network Releases 2020 Auto Service Experts And Parts Plus Car Care Center Programs

Bosch Announces Major Updates In 4.0 Software Release For ADS Diagnostic Scan Tools

Robinair Announces New Connected A/C Recovery Machines Available In December

Damage signs on the turbocharger are usually the result of one of the following causes:

• If there is insufficient lubrication, the bearings will fail and the compressor and turbine wheels can grind against their housings.

• Contaminated oil leads to score marks on shaft journals and bearings. Oil boreholes and seals can become clogged and cause insufficient oil supply. 

• Foreign bodies that enter through a defective air filter can damage the turbine or compressor wheels. The resulting unbalance damages the turbocharger bearing. 

Handling Replacement Turbochargers

A turbocharger is a complex unit with precisely matched components. When handling a turbocharger, remember: 

• Do not modify the turbocharger. The design is optimized for a specific engine type. For this reason, no adjustments or modifications should be made. For example, if the boost pressure increases, it may cause the engine to overheat, resulting in damage to the pistons, cylinder head, or engine mounts. 

• Use the correct engine oil. It’s critical to remember when changing the oil to only use engine oil recommended by the manufacturer. Any deviation in viscosity may cause incorrect lubrication and damage the turbocharger.

Courtesy of MAHLE