Connect with us

Products

MAHLE Motorsport SBC 305ci Flat Top PowerPak Plus Piston Kit

Developed for a 3.480 stroke and 5.700 connecting rod, this kit is available to handle a range of compression ratios.
Advertisement
 

on

Dirt track racers now have an affordable way to boost power and win at the track with MAHLE Motorsport’s introduction of its SBC 305ci flat top PowerPak Plus piston kit. Available also gas-ported and featuring asymmetrical valve pockets, this slipper skirt forged 4032 aluminum piston kit includes a 1.0, 1.0, 2.0mm file fit high performance ring set and lightweight 92 gram connecting pins. 

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Developed for a 3.480 stroke and 5.700 connecting rod, this kit is available to handle a range of compression ratios (58cc, 64cc or 70cc). With CNC machined pin bores, ultra-flat ring grooves for the best possible ring seal and a slipper skirt forging and proprietary Phosphate and GRAFAL anti-friction skirt coating, the 305ci flat top PowerPak Piston Kit provides a competitive edge for budget minded engine builders, said the company. 

This kit is available wherever MAHLE Motorsport pistons are sold and for a limited time, MAHLE Motorsport is offering a Return to Racing rebate on this kit through July 15, 2020. For full details click here

Advertisement

For more information about MAHLE Motorsport’s new SBC 305ci PowerPak Plus piston kit, visit www.mahlemotorsports.com, or call MAHLE Motorsport toll free at 888-255-1942.  To keep up with the latest on MAHLE Motorsports in social media, visit Facebook or Instagram or follow #mahlemotorsports.

Advertisement
In this article:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

OTC Adds Four New Engine Adapter Plates To Product Line

Hot Shot’s Secret Introduces Frantz Bypass Oil Filter System

Blue Streak Truck Applications Support Delivery Trucks

JASPER Expands Chrysler 3.6L Pentastar Engine Offering

Advertisement

on

MAHLE Motorsport SBC 305ci Flat Top PowerPak Plus Piston Kit

on

Rein Introduces Water Pump Kit For Audi, VW Models

on

Milwaukee Announces Impact Resistant Gloves

on

OTC Releases New Adapter Tools For Heavy-Duty Vehicle Repair
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Diagnostics: ABS Fault Code 02757 Diagnosis Tip

News: Congress Extends Paycheck Protection Program

Video: VIDEO: A/C Compressor Installation Tips

News: ASE Extends Spring Scheduling Window Until September 30

Products: MAHLE Motorsport SBC 305ci Flat Top PowerPak Plus Piston Kit

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Iridium Aftermarket Spark Plugs Offer OE-Level Performance

Sponsored Content

Why is There Oil in the Coolant?

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician

Sponsored Content

What Causes a Water Pump to Fail?
Connect