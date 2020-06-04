MAHLE Motorsport SBC 305ci Flat Top PowerPak Plus Piston Kit

Dirt track racers now have an affordable way to boost power and win at the track with MAHLE Motorsport’s introduction of its SBC 305ci flat top PowerPak Plus piston kit. Available also gas-ported and featuring asymmetrical valve pockets, this slipper skirt forged 4032 aluminum piston kit includes a 1.0, 1.0, 2.0mm file fit high performance ring set and lightweight 92 gram connecting pins.

Developed for a 3.480 stroke and 5.700 connecting rod, this kit is available to handle a range of compression ratios (58cc, 64cc or 70cc). With CNC machined pin bores, ultra-flat ring grooves for the best possible ring seal and a slipper skirt forging and proprietary Phosphate and GRAFAL anti-friction skirt coating, the 305ci flat top PowerPak Piston Kit provides a competitive edge for budget minded engine builders, said the company.

This kit is available wherever MAHLE Motorsport pistons are sold and for a limited time, MAHLE Motorsport is offering a Return to Racing rebate on this kit through July 15, 2020. For full details click here.