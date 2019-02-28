MAHLE Motorsport Introduces GM LSX Combo PowerPak Piston Kits



With a focus on innovation, versatility and cost-conscious budgets, MAHLE Motorsport now offers the all-new GM LSX Combo designed for high output, naturally aspirated power adder applications. According to the company, this PowerPak kit offers the best of strength in an all-forged 2618 aluminum alloy piston to allow for increased detonation resistance and a combination valve pocket design that will cover LS1, LS3 and LS7 cylinder heads. If the valve pocket layout is unknown when assembling the short block, these pistons will accommodate an LS1 style cathedral port, LS3 style rectangle port and also LS7 style cylinder heads. With listings for flat tops, dishes and domes, this Combo PowerPak Piston Kit will not lock you into a single configuration allowing for changes that can be made as needed, according to MAHLE Motorsport.

Compression ratios are available from 10:1 through 14:1 and bore options range from 4.000-inch to 4.185-inch. The kit comes complete with HV385 coated steel oil ring set: 1.0mm top, napier 1.0mm 2nd and 2.0mm.

Developed for the serious speed enthusiast and professional racers alike, PowerPak pistons are all dual-coated with a phosphate coating that provides the piston’s characteristic gray appearance. This dry lubricant provides a lubricant film protection in the pin bores and ring grooves. Each slipper skirt also is treated with Grafal, MAHLE’s proprietary coating to reduce wear, drag, scuffing, friction and piston noise.

