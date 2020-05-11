MAHLE Motorsport Introduces Forged PowerPak Piston Kit

The GM 5.3L L83 / LT /EcoTec3 PowerPak Piston Kit is MAHLE Motorsport’s latest addition to a growing line of drop-in pistons for direct-injected LT-based engines, including the EcoTec3 V8; filling the need for a forged replacement piston as a drop-in, ready-to-run assembly that requires no rebalancing or compression ratio change.

The pistons are dual coated with phosphate and MAHLE’s GRAFAL skirt coating for reduced drag, wear and noise, and hard anodized top ring grooves for maximum durability and to protect against micro-welding. 1.0, 1.0, 2.0mm HV385 coated steel rings are also included. The kits are available wherever MAHLE Motorsport pistons are sold.

Three bore sizes are now available: 325 cubic inch with a 3.780 bore, 327 cubic inch with a 3.790 bore and 329 cubic inch with a 3.800 bore.

For more information about MAHLE Motorsport’s 5.3L PowerPak piston kit for LT-based direct injected engines, visit www.mahlemotorsports.com, or call MAHLE Motorsport toll free at 888-255-1942.