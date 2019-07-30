MAHLE Motorsport now offers a proprietary thermal barrier coating application for any PowerPak performance forged piston – gas or diesel. This ceramic-based thermal application greatly reduces heat transfer for improved performance and adds a layer of insulation to the piston crown to protect against thermal shock. For added protection and performance, this cutting-edge thermal coating is particularly important for use on the crown to prevent hot spots, according to the company.

Thermal Barrier Coating was developed by MAHLE Motorsport to create more protection for the piston crown as demands for piston and engine component performance have increased in multiple forms of motorsport. Designed primarily for improved engine efficiency in race engines that need increased torque and HP, MAHLE Motorsport’s thermal barrier coating can be ordered for any piston – single or PowerPak sets. The coating is available wherever MAHLE Motorsport pistons are sold.

For more information about MAHLE Motorsport’s thermal barrier coating application including pricing, visit www.mahlemotorsports.com, or call MAHLE Motorsport toll-free at 888-255-1942.