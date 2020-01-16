Connect with us

News

MAHLE Motorsport Introduces  Toyota/BMW PowerPak Piston Kit

The upgraded PowerPak piston kit for the Toyota Supra and BMW B58 is designed to handle 1000+ HP.
Advertisement
 

on

MAHLE Motorsport now offers an upgraded PowerPak piston kit for the Toyota Supra and BMW B58 designed to handle 1000+ HP.  Developed with a 10.5:1 compression, the kit features all forged, slipper skirt pistons with CNC machined pin bores, a low drag, nitrided steel oil ring set, race proven round wire locks and high strength steel pins.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Manufactured from lightweight 2618 aluminum alloy, MAHLE’s PowerPak piston is 50 grams lighter than the factory piston designed with 11:1 compression, and features a higher silicon content selected for its temperature strength characteristics. This and the increased crown thickness adds durability for high performance applications. Each piston features a dry lubricant Phosphate coating that creates MAHLE’s characteristic gray appearance and MAHLE’s proprietary GRAFAL skirt coating to reduce drag and wear.  The piston’s larger valve pockets accommodate up to +1.0mm larger valve diameters and 1mm deeper valve pockets allow for a performance camshaft.

According to the company, the Supra/BMW B58 PowerPak kit is an excellent value for the budget minded performance engine builder as the kit includes a perfectly matched performance oil ring set (1.2mm top, 1.5mm Napier second & 2.0mm third) to fit maximized top and second ring lands and a hard anodized top ring groove that protects against micro-welding.

Advertisement
In this article:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

MAHLE Motorsport Introduces  Toyota/BMW PowerPak Piston Kit

on

'How To Train Your Team' DRIVE Workshop Coming February 24th, 25th

on

Dana Aftermarket's Free, Interactive Training Academy

on

ASE Renewal App Helps Certified Techs Extend Certifications
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Video: VIDEO: The Importance Of Valve Stem Seals

News: MAHLE Motorsport Introduces  Toyota/BMW PowerPak Piston Kit

News: ‘How To Train Your Team’ DRIVE Workshop Coming February 24th, 25th

News: Dana Aftermarket’s Free, Interactive Training Academy

News: ASE Renewal App Helps Certified Techs Extend Certifications

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Flash! Reprogramming Vehicle Computers

Chevy AVEO Timing Belt Service

Ford Timing Belts & Chains

GM Timing Belt & Chain Service
Connect