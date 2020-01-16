MAHLE Motorsport Introduces  Toyota/BMW PowerPak Piston Kit

MAHLE Motorsport now offers an upgraded PowerPak piston kit for the Toyota Supra and BMW B58 designed to handle 1000+ HP. Developed with a 10.5:1 compression, the kit features all forged, slipper skirt pistons with CNC machined pin bores, a low drag, nitrided steel oil ring set, race proven round wire locks and high strength steel pins.

Manufactured from lightweight 2618 aluminum alloy, MAHLE’s PowerPak piston is 50 grams lighter than the factory piston designed with 11:1 compression, and features a higher silicon content selected for its temperature strength characteristics. This and the increased crown thickness adds durability for high performance applications. Each piston features a dry lubricant Phosphate coating that creates MAHLE’s characteristic gray appearance and MAHLE’s proprietary GRAFAL skirt coating to reduce drag and wear. The piston’s larger valve pockets accommodate up to +1.0mm larger valve diameters and 1mm deeper valve pockets allow for a performance camshaft.

According to the company, the Supra/BMW B58 PowerPak kit is an excellent value for the budget minded performance engine builder as the kit includes a perfectly matched performance oil ring set (1.2mm top, 1.5mm Napier second & 2.0mm third) to fit maximized top and second ring lands and a hard anodized top ring groove that protects against micro-welding.