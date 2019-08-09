The MAHLE Motorsport PowerPak kit is a high-volume shelf stock program developed for high-performance enthusiasts and sportsman class racers. MAHLE Motorsport has greatly expanded the number of PowerPak Piston Kits available in 2618 aluminum alloy.

This alloy allows for increased detonation resistance and has superior tensile and fatigue strength, according to the company. In addition to the kits available prior, there are now 200 more PowerPak kits available in 2618 aluminum alloy.

The kits come complete with a set of high-performance rings, containing either a low drag 1.0mm, 1.0mm, 2.0mm set, or a 1.5mm, 1.5mm, 3.0mm set, or a 1/16-inch, 1/16-inch, 3/16-inch, high-performance ring pack.

For more information about MAHLE Motorsport’s high-performance PowerPak Piston Kits, visit www.mahlemotorsports.com, or call MAHLE Motorsport toll free at 888-255-1942.