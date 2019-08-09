News/MAHLE Motorsport
ago

MAHLE Motorsport Expands PowerPak Piston Kits Available In 2618 Aluminum Alloy

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Next Gen Batteries Will Power Up Electric Vehicle Installed Base To 100M By 2028

Bosch Releases New Wireless Battery And Starting/Charging System Tester

Lucas Oil Announces Complete Engine Treatment For Gas And Diesel Engines

MAHLE Motorsport Expands PowerPak Piston Kits Available In 2618 Aluminum Alloy

WIX Filters Introduces 103 New Parts In First Half Of Year

NREL/Volvo Partnership Demonstrates Approach To Quantify Automated Vehicle Fuel Savings

0W16 Versus 0W20 Oil

Toyota To Reduce Emissions From North American Operations By Up To 40%

MAHLE Motorsport Introduces Ceramic Thermal Barrier Coating For PowerPak Pistons

GUNK Introduces New Degreasing Wipes

The MAHLE Motorsport PowerPak kit is a high-volume shelf stock program developed for high-performance enthusiasts and sportsman class racers. MAHLE Motorsport has greatly expanded the number of PowerPak Piston Kits available in 2618 aluminum alloy.

This alloy allows for increased detonation resistance and has superior tensile and fatigue strength, according to the company. In addition to the kits available prior, there are now 200 more PowerPak kits available in 2618 aluminum alloy.

The kits come complete with a set of high-performance rings, containing either a low drag 1.0mm, 1.0mm, 2.0mm set, or a 1.5mm, 1.5mm, 3.0mm set, or a 1/16-inch, 1/16-inch, 3/16-inch, high-performance ring pack.

For more information about MAHLE Motorsport’s high-performance PowerPak Piston Kits, visit www.mahlemotorsports.com, or call MAHLE Motorsport toll free at 888-255-1942. 

Show Full Article