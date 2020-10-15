Connect with us

News

MAHLE Motorsport Celebrates A Century Of Innovation

 

on

In celebration of MAHLE’s 100 years of automotive innovation, MAHLE Motorsport recently announced a $100 discount on all PowerPak piston kits. The discount is available starting Oct. 15 via a mail-in rebate. Now high performance enthusiasts and sportsman class racers alike can take their engine builds to the next level with a $100 discounted rate through Dec. 15. 

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Developed to offer superior reliability and performance with advanced features not found elsewhere, MAHLE Motorsport PowerPak pistons are built to win, said the company.

MAHLE’s century-long technological leadership has long been demonstrated with successes in motorsports at Formula 1, Le Mans, NASCAR and NHRA. Driver Larry Geddes has won multiple championships while running MAHLE Motorsports’ shelf stock Small Block Ford PowerPak pistons in NMRA and drag racing events throughout the eastern United States. MAHLE Motorsport powered wins also occurred this year with World of Outlaws Champion Donny Schatz at the wheel, and MAHLE Motorsport’s N54 PowerPak Plus Piston Kit helped equip Ghassan Automotive to have the fastest BMW N54 in the USA. 

The PowerPak piston kit is a high volume shelf stock program and is available for the following: Small Block and Big Block Chevy, LS, LT and LSX, small block and big block Ford, Ford Modular, FE and EcoBoost, Mopar, small block and big block Oldsmobile, big block Pontiac, Acura, Honda, Hyundai, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota, BMW, Porsche and Volkswagen/Audi. 

For more information about MAHLE Motorsport PowerPak Piston Kits, visit www.mahle motorsports.com, or call MAHLE Motorsport toll free at (888) 255-1942.  To download the 2020 application guide click here. To keep up with the latest on MAHLE Motorsports in social media, visit Facebook or Instagram or follow #mahlemotorsports. 

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Bosch And Broadly Announce Collaboration

News: New Vehicle Registrations Show Record Levels For SUVs

News: Mitchell 1 Brings Back ‘Thank You Thursdays’ Sweepstakes

News: NGK, NTK Announce Carry-Forward Programs

Advertisement

on

MAHLE Motorsport Celebrates A Century Of Innovation

on

Alliance Winter Shareholder Meeting To Go Virtual

on

Valvoline Joins NTB, Tire Kingdom To Be ‘Aligned In Hope’

on

Registration Open For MACS 2021 Training Event, Trade Show
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Sponsored Content: Get the Right Gasket the First Time, Easily and Online

Products: Bosch Launches New ADAS And Body Electronics Catalog

Products: Snap-on Pass Thru Assistant Helps Shops Reprogram Vehicles

News: Alliance Winter Shareholder Meeting To Go Virtual

Products: Bosch And Mitchell Collaborate On New Tool

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Why is There Oil in the Coolant?

Sponsored Content

Iridium Aftermarket Spark Plugs Offer OE-Level Performance

Sponsored Content

What Causes a Water Pump to Fail?

Sponsored Content

The #1 Cause of Spark Plug Failure
Connect