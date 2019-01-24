MAHLE Announces ‘King Of The Hammers’ Social Media Promotion Featuring Casey Currie



MAHLE Aftermarket Inc. has announced a “King of the Hammers” (KOH) Casey Currie Contest that will offer two grand prizes for off-road enthusiasts of MAHLE Service Solutions shop equipment, plus weekly prize packets from MAHLE and Currie.

Contestants may enter by posting pictures or videos of their Jeep or off-road adventures on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook using the hashtag #MAHLEKoH. MAHLE will select the winners of the weekly prize packs, which will feature MAHLE and Casey Currie t-shirts and hats signed by Currie and a MAHLE air filter and oil filter for a 2007-‘18 Jeep JK.

Two grand prize winners will be selected from the weekly winners and will receive the first prize of a NitroPRO Nitrogen Top Off Gun valued at $500, or the second prize of a pair of ShopPRO 7-1/2 Ton Jack Stands valued at $300.

MAHLE Aftermarket and Currie will have special giveaways exclusively for attendees at the 2019 King of the Hammers, taking place Feb. 1-9 in Johnson Valley, California.

The MAHLE King of the Hammers Casey Currie contest ends Feb. 10. Full rules and restrictions can be found at: https://woobox.com/bzde6f. Entries will appear at this site in a gallery. The contest is open only to U.S. residents, no purchase is necessary. Winners will be contacted via social media for details on prize shipment.

“Off-road enthusiasts demand MAHLE OE-quality filters and engine components to help withstand the tough conditions like KOH,” said Jon Douglas, president of MAHLE Aftermarket North America. “We’re proud to team up with off-road legend Casey Currie to give owners an opportunity to showcase their four-wheelers and win some great prizes, including professional shop equipment from MAHLE Service Solutions.”