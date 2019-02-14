MAHLE Aftermarket/Richard Petty Motorsports Social Media Promotion Offers Grand Prize Trip To Vegas To Meet ‘The King’ And Bubba Wallace



MAHLE Aftermarket Inc. has announced a promotion in conjunction with Richard Petty Motorsports with a grand prize of a trip for two to the Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas on March 3, where the winner will have the chance to meet “The King” Richard Petty and Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr., driver of the Richard Petty Motorsports No. 43 Chevrolet.

Contestants can enter by using the hashtag “#mahlepetty” when they share, tag or retweet a special video of Bubba Wallace announcing the promotion on the Richard Petty Motorsports Facebook page. The video was posted on Monday, Feb. 11.

In addition to having the chance to win the grand prize, entrants also will be entered into a random drawing to win one of 10 MAHLE/Petty Motorsports Prize Packs during the weeks of Feb. 11 and Feb. 18.

“We are celebrating our association with Richard Petty Motorsports by kicking off the NASCAR season with this unique and exciting promotion,” said Jon Douglas, president of MAHLE Aftermarket North America. “The lucky winner and a guest are going to have the time of their lives in Las Vegas. We’re proud of our ongoing association with the Richard Petty Motorsports family, and this is just a great way for us to exhibit that pride.”

The grand prize winner will receive a trip for two to Las Vegas on March 2 – 3, during which they will be the VIP guests of Richard Petty Motorsports for the Pennzoil 400 race weekend, receiving a pit and garage tour; a meet and greet with Petty and Wallace; and premium seating for Sunday’s Pennzoil 400.

The promotion will conclude at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 23, 2019. The grand prize-winner will be selected and notified on Monday, Feb. 25. In addition, the MAHLE/Petty Motorsport Prize Pack winners will be notified during the week of Feb. 25.

For more information about MAHLE Aftermarket and its brands, visit mahle-aftermarket.com or contact your local sales representative.