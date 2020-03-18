MAHLE Aftermarket Presents New CustomerCare Portal

The new MAHLE CustomerCare Portal makes many things easier and more transparent for customers of MAHLE Aftermarket. All the vital information is now just a click away — around the clock, around the world: on smartphone, tablet, or PC.
After logging in, the user can choose from various functions. In the e-shop, users can find out about products, place orders, view order status and order history, and download invoices and bills of delivery.
“The challenges our customers face on a daily basis require digital means of communication. Information has to be available quickly, intuitively, around the clock, and throughout the world. There’s a clear reason for further expanding the range of information we offer — to help our customers operate even more profitably,” said Olaf Henning, corporate executive vice president and general manager, MAHLE Aftermarket.
If there are delays in delivery, a new ticketing system in the MAHLE CustomerCare Portal provides prompt assistance. Requests can be submitted easily, their clarification status can be tracked, and they can be processed quickly.
In MAHLE’s 100th anniversary year, tradition and innovation come together once again, the company says. With the MAHLE CustomerCare Portal, MAHLE Aftermarket has created a digital point of access that makes it much easier to obtain information. MAHLE is thus continuing to position itself as a reliable partner for its customers. MAHLE aims to provide them with the best possible support so that, in the future, they can continue tackling the new challenges posed by the mobility transformation and the changing competitive environment both professionally and profitably.