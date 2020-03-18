MAHLE Aftermarket Presents New CustomerCare Portal

The new MAHLE CustomerCare Portal makes many things easier and more transparent for customers of MAHLE Aftermarket. All the vital information is now just a click away — around the clock, around the world: on smartphone, tablet, or PC.

After logging in, the user can choose from various functions. In the e-shop, users can find out about products, place orders, view order status and order history, and download invoices and bills of delivery.

“The challenges our customers face on a daily basis require digital means of communication. Information has to be available quickly, intuitively, around the clock, and throughout the world. There’s a clear reason for further expanding the range of information we offer — to help our customers operate even more profitably,” said Olaf Henning, corporate executive vice president and general manager, MAHLE Aftermarket.

If there are delays in delivery, a new ticketing system in the MAHLE CustomerCare Portal provides prompt assistance. Requests can be submitted easily, their clarification status can be tracked, and they can be processed quickly.