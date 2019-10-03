News/MAHLE
ago

MAHLE Aftermarket Launches ‘X Marks The Spot’ Heavy Duty Engine Kit Promotion

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

BASE USA Reintroducing Accu-Turn To US Market

CARDONE Launches Technical Video Competition For Cash Prize

MAHLE Aftermarket Launches 'X Marks The Spot' Heavy Duty Engine Kit Promotion

Induction Innovations Launches Venom HP Heater

MAHLE Motorsport Introduces Shelf Stock GT-R 1L Stroker PowerPak Plus Piston Kit

Honda Tech Tip: Low Tire Pressure And TPMS Indicator On After Recent Tire Replacement

Alliance Takes The Hill At Auto Care Association's Legislative Summit

BBB Industries Releases 7 EPAS Training Videos In Its Digital Training Portal

MAHLE Aftermarket Kicks Off Fourth Tier Of '7 Reasons' Promotion With Chance To Win 'Get To The 'Start'ing Line!' Grand Prize Package

GM Tech Tip: Power Steering Fluid Leak At Reservoir Or Reservoir Connection

MAHLE Aftermarket Inc. announces a new “X Marks the Spot” Heavy Duty Engine Kit Promotion offering participants the opportunity to win two pieces from a selection of MAHLE Service Solutions heavy duty shop equipment. The MAHLE “X Marks the Spot” promotion began October 1, 2019, and runs through January 15, 2020, at the close of Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week (HDAW).

“This promotion is our way of thanking all of the loyal heavy duty technicians who put their trust in MAHLE,” said Jon Douglas, president, MAHLE Aftermarket North America. “MAHLE heavy duty engine kits, like those for the Cummins ISX, feature original equipment design and construction, so installers can be assured of the quality of their work.”

A race experience prize will be awarded to the distributor of the grand prize winning technician, plus a number of instant prizes will be also awarded, including hats, shirts and other MAHLE-branded gear. 

Information on entering the MAHLE “X Marks the Spot” HD Engine Kit promotion, including official rules, terms and conditions can be found at www.mahle-aftermarket.com/xmarksthespot/.

Show Full Article