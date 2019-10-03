MAHLE Aftermarket Launches ‘X Marks The Spot’ Heavy Duty Engine Kit Promotion

MAHLE Aftermarket Inc. announces a new “X Marks the Spot” Heavy Duty Engine Kit Promotion offering participants the opportunity to win two pieces from a selection of MAHLE Service Solutions heavy duty shop equipment. The MAHLE “X Marks the Spot” promotion began October 1, 2019, and runs through January 15, 2020, at the close of Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week (HDAW).

“This promotion is our way of thanking all of the loyal heavy duty technicians who put their trust in MAHLE,” said Jon Douglas, president, MAHLE Aftermarket North America. “MAHLE heavy duty engine kits, like those for the Cummins ISX, feature original equipment design and construction, so installers can be assured of the quality of their work.”

A race experience prize will be awarded to the distributor of the grand prize winning technician, plus a number of instant prizes will be also awarded, including hats, shirts and other MAHLE-branded gear.

Information on entering the MAHLE “X Marks the Spot” HD Engine Kit promotion, including official rules, terms and conditions can be found at www.mahle-aftermarket.com/xmarksthespot/.