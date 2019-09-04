MAHLE Aftermarket Kicks Off Fourth Tier Of ‘7 Reasons’ Promotion With Chance To Win ‘Get To The ‘Start’ing Line!’ Grand Prize Package

MAHLE Aftermarket North America recently launched the fourth tier of the “7 Reasons” promotion, offering participants the opportunity to win the Get to the ‘Start’ing Line!” grand prize package. The package consists of the winner’s choice of either a trip for two racing event package or a staycation package. Reason 4 of the promotion, featuring MAHLE starters and alternators, is open from September 2, 2019 through September 15, 2019.

“The MAHLE ‘7 Reasons’ promotion is racing full-throttle ahead, with participants sharing their reasons for considering MAHLE products,” said Jon Douglas, president, MAHLE Aftermarket North America. “With MAHLE’s diverse range of starters and alternators for both gasoline and diesel engines, it was a natural fit to offer a high-performance racing grand prize for this tier of our promotion. We are also offering an alternative staycation package grand prize for participants that may prefer to stay close to home.”

Participants can enter to win the Reason 4 grand prize package at www.mahle-aftermarket.com/7reasons and describe their reason for using MAHLE starters and alternators. MAHLE’s independent panel of experts will review and judge all entries according to the specific criteria outlined in the official rules. The “Get to the ‘Start’ing Line!” grand prize racing package, valued at approximately $1,500, includes trip for two – one winner and one guest – to a NHRA race with hospitality experience, coach airfare for two and hotel accommodations for two nights. The alternate staycation grand prize, valued at $500, includes a $200 hotel gift card, $100 VISA gift card and a $200 ticketing site gift card.

The contest is sponsored by MAHLE Industries, Inc. and is open to legal residents of the 50 United States. Entrants must be eighteen (18) years of age or older at the time of entry. No purchase necessary to enter or win. See Official Rules for details. Entry period begins at 12:00 a.m. ET Sept. 5, 2019, and ends at 11:59 p.m. ET Sept. 15, 2019.

For more information about MAHLE Aftermarket and its brands, visit www.mahle-aftermarket.com or contact your local sales representative.