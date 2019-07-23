MAHLE Aftermarket Kicks Off ‘7 Reasons’ Promotion With Reason 1

The MAHLE Aftermarket North America “7 Reasons” promotion opened yesterday, offering participants the opportunity to win a grand prize ‘Get Things Firing!’ grill package. Reason 1 of the promotion, tied to MAHLE Aftermarket engine component products, is open from July 22 through Aug. 4.

“We’re excited to kick-off the MAHLE ‘7 Reasons’ promotion, beginning with Reason 1 that focuses on engine components,” said Jon Douglas, president, MAHLE Aftermarket North America. “The extensive product range for light-vehicle, heavy-duty and performance applications – from pistons and assemblies, piston rings, engine bearings and valves – offers everything needed for repair and maintenance. With this promotion, we get to hear participants’ reasons for considering these MAHLE products.”

Participants can enter to win the “Get Things Firing!” grand prize package at https://www.mahle-aftermarket.com/7reasons/ and describe their reason for considering MAHLE engine components. An independent panel of experts will review the entrants’ answers and judge according to specific criteria as outlined in the official rules. The grand prize package includes Weber Spirit II 3-burner propane gas grill and Weber iGrill 2 app-connected thermometer, a combined valued of approximately $550.

See Official Rules for details. No purchase necessary to enter or win. Contest is sponsored by MAHLE Industries, Inc. and is open to legal residents of the 50 United States. Entrants must be eighteen (18) years of age or older at the time of entry. Entry period begins at 12 a.m. EDT on EDT Aug. 4, 2019.

For more information about MAHLE Aftermarket and its brands, visit www.mahle-aftermarket.com or contact your local sales representative.