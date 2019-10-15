MAHLE Aftermarket Inc. ‘7 Reasons’ Promotion Concludes With Reason 7 And A Chance To Win The ‘Recharge’ And ‘Tune-up’ At SEMA 2019 Grand Prize

MAHLE Aftermarket Inc. announced recently the final tier of the “7 Reasons” promotion, offering participants the opportunity to win a ‘Recharge’ and ‘Tune-up’ at SEMA 2019 grand prize package. The concluding tier of the promotion, connected to MAHLE Service Solutions shop and diagnostic equipment, runs from Oct. 14 through Oct. 27.

“The entries received throughout the entire MAHLE ‘7 Reasons’ promotion have been impressive,” said Jon Douglas, president, MAHLE Aftermarket North America. “Since its launch in June, we have received an overwhelming number of positive reasons for choosing MAHLE products – from product quality and reliability and OE form fit and function, to competitive pricing and superior customer service. We couldn’t be happier with the way MAHLE products are perceived.”

The seventh and final tier of the promotion features MAHLE Service Solutions shop and diagnostic equipment – products that thousands of service centers have come to rely on. “This factory tested equipment is constructed with durable components to ensure it not only outlasts, but also outperforms other brands,” added Douglas.

Participants can enter to win the ‘Recharge’ and ‘Tune-up’ at SEMA 2019 grand prize package at www.mahle-aftermarket.com/7reasons and describe their reason for using MAHLE shop and diagnostic equipment. An independent panel of experts will review and judge entries according to specific criteria outlined in the official rules. The ‘Recharge’ and ‘Tune-up’ at SEMA 2019 grand prize package includes a trip for two – one winner and one guest – to Las Vegas, two passes for admission to the 2019 SEMA and AAPEX tradeshows, coach airfare and hotel accommodations for two nights. The grand prize package has an estimated value of $1,250.

Entrants must be 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Contest is sponsored by MAHLE Industries, Inc. and is open to legal residents of the 50 United States. See Official Rules for details. No purchase necessary to enter or win. Entry period begins at 12:00 a.m. ET Oct. 14, 2019, and ends at 11:59 p.m. ET Oct. 27, 2019.

For more information about MAHLE Aftermarket and its brands, visit www.mahle-aftermarket.com or contact your local sales representative.