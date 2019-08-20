News/MAHLE Aftermarket
MAHLE Aftermarket ‘7 Reasons’ Promotion Heats Up With Reason 3, A Chance To Win ‘Keep Your Cool … In Your Garage!’ Grand Prize Package

MAHLE Aftermarket North America has announced the third tier of the “7 Reasons” promotion today, offering participants the opportunity to win the “Keep your Cool … In Your Garage!” grand prize package. Reason 3 of the promotion, tied to MAHLE thermal products, is open from Aug. 19 through Sept. 1.

“The MAHLE Aftermarket product portfolio includes a wide range of thermostats and thermal management components for temperature regulation,” said Jon Douglas, president, MAHLE Aftermarket North America. “And what’s most exciting, is the fact that as of Jan. 1, 2020, we enhance our portfolio to include the full thermal product range that is currently offered by Behr Hella Service. This addition adds a completely new dimension to our product line, furthering our commitment to offering the widest range of underhood products with full OE competence. What better way to award the grand prize winner of Reason 3 of the ‘7 Reasons’ promotion than with the means to ‘stay cool’ in their garage with this incredible tool kit grand prize.”

Participants can enter to win the Reason 3 grand prize package at www.mahle-aftermarket.com/7reasons and describe their reason for using MAHLE thermal management products. MAHLE’s independent panel of experts will review and judge all entries according to the specific criteria outlined in the official rules. The “Keep Your Cool … In Your Garage” grand prize package, valued at approximately $750, includes a tool chest workbench and a gift card to purchase a selection of tools.

The contest is sponsored by MAHLE Industries Inc. and is open to legal residents of the 50 United States. Entrants must be 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. No purchase necessary to enter or win. See Official Rules for details. Entry period begins at EDT Aug. 19, 2019, and ends at 11:59 p.m. EDT Sept. 1, 2019.

For more information about MAHLE Aftermarket and its brands, visit www.mahle-aftermarket.com or contact your local sales representative.

