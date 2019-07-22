MAHLE Aftermarket ‘7 Reasons’ Promotion Gives 7 Opportunities To Win Great Prizes

MAHLE Aftermarket North America has announced a new “7 Reasons” promotion that gives participants the opportunity to win seven different grand prize packages during the multi-tiered promotion. The “7 Reasons” promotion, tied to MAHLE Aftermarket’s seven main product categories, will launch on July 22, with each tier having a two-week timeframe.

“The MAHLE ‘7 Reasons’ promotion is our way to thank the legion of loyal users, distributors and technicians who trust MAHLE products every day,” said Jon Douglas, president, MAHLE Aftermarket North America. “With seven tiers to the promotion, participants will have seven different chances to win one of the great prizes we will be awarding. Plus, we’ll also be able to learn of their experience with MAHLE products and make sure we are living up to their expectations.”

The “7 Reasons” promotion product focus and timeframes are:

Engine Components, July 22 – Aug. 4

Filters, Aug. 5 – Aug. 18

Thermal Management, Aug. 19 – Sept. 1

Starters and Alternators, Sept. 2 – Sept. 15

Turbochargers, Sept. 16 – Sept. 29

Gaskets, Sept. 30 – Oct. 13

Shop Equipment and Diagnostics, Oct. 14 – Oct. 27

The grand prize award package for each tier will be announced at the close of each promotion period. To enter, participants must describe their reason for using MAHLE products in each of the seven categories, specific to the product category focus during the two-week duration. An independent panel of experts will review the entrants’ answers and judge according to specific criteria as outlined in the official rules.

Complete information about the “7 Reasons” promotion, including official rules, terms and conditions will be available as of July 22, at www.mahle-aftermarket.com/7reasons.