MAHLE Aftermarket North America announced the latest tier of the “7 Reasons” promotion, offering participants the opportunity to win a “Watch the ‘Seals’ in Action!” themed grand prize package. The sixth tier of the promotion, tied to MAHLE gaskets, will run from Sept. 30 through Oct. 13, 2019.

“The response to the MAHLE ‘7 Reasons’ promotion has truly been remarkable and has provided so much insight on how MAHLE products are perceived,” said Jon Douglas, president, MAHLE Aftermarket North America. “Our commitment to making technicians’ lives easier is evident in our gasket line. Every component needed to complete a repair is found in a MAHLE gasket set, eliminating costly repairs and increasing customer satisfaction. We’re especially looking forward to receiving participant ‘reasons’ in this tier of the promotion,” concluded Douglas.

Participants can enter to win the “Watch the ‘Seals’ in Action!” grand prize package at www.mahle-aftermarket.com/7reasons and describe their reason for using MAHLE gaskets. Our independent panel of experts will review all entries received within the time limits of the promotion and judge the entries according to the specific criteria outlined in the official rules. The “Watch the ‘Seals’ in Action!” grand prize package, with estimated value of $1,200, includes a trip for two – one winner and one guest – to Orlando, Florida, two park passes to Sea World, coach airfare and hotel accommodations for two nights.

For more information about MAHLE Aftermarket and its brands, visit www.mahle-aftermarket.com or contact your local sales representative.