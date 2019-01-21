MagnaFlow Launches DPF-Back Exhaust For 2018-2019 Ford F-150 Diesel Trucks

MagnaFlow has announced its all-new diesel particulate filter-back exhaust lineup for the 2018-2019 Ford F-150. The system is now available for pre-order in two configurations, a black coated or polished dual tip.

Ford’s F-150 Diesel has a fairly mellow exhaust note and the MF series DPF-back system adds much needed extra growl and saves 16 lbs in comparison to the stock exhaust.

This new exhaust system utilizes 4″ tubing, welded intercooled tips to enhance exhaust aesthetics, all in a simple, clamp-on exhaust configuration that provides the signature MagnaFlow sound. The dual tip DPF-back system is available with 5″ polished tips (Part Number 19422) and 5″ black coated tips (Part Number 19423). Black DPF-back systems come with a 1-year warranty on the black finish and a limited lifetime warranty against manufacturer defects.

All systems are fully compliant to emission standards in all 50 states. Each kit includes all the necessary hardware and components for a complete, bolt-on installation. MagnaFlow products are proudly made in the USA. For more information, visit magnaflow.com to find a dealer near you. DPF-back systems start at $389.09 and are available for purchase on the MagnaFlow site or through any MagnaFlow dealer worldwide.